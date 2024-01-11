Bahrain-based technology company Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, will launch a highly secure digital electronic registered mail platform through its existing partnership with Egypt Post in the coming months.

To be rolled out under the name Bareedi, the platform will be the first digital certified mail service in Egypt that comes in line with the Arab Republic’s 2030 vision and its digital transformation strategy, according to a press release.

All tests for Bareedi and secure digital vault have been successfully conducted, while their official launch is expected to take place in the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the Chairman of Egypt’s National Postal Authority, Sherif Farouk.

The new platform provides innovative solutions and services for digital post boxes, a step that builds on the ongoing development of Egyptian Postal on all levels, including the upgrade and improvement of all services.

The remarks and announcement were part of Beyon Connect’s celebration of the National Postal Day, joining Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, as well as the Chairman of Egypt Post to mark the annual occasion which falls on 2 January every.

CEO of Beyon Connect, Christian Rasmussen, said: “Beyon Connect is delighted to be part of Egypt Post’s journey towards digital transformation.”

Rasmussen added: “The strategic partnership will enable the provisioning of an advanced postal platform that offers a secure and unique user experience, complying with the highest technical standards available in the Egyptian market to meet the needs of citizens in a safer digital framework.”

In 2022, Beyon Connect teamed up with the Egyptian National Postal Organisation to establish a joint venture (JV) operation for the launch of Bareedi digital registered mail platform in Egypt.

The Bahraini company, meanwhile, entered into a partnership with B2Broute in 2023 to benefit regional small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), both in the MENA region and the GCC.

