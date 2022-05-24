MANAMA: Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) has introduced the Apple Pay service as an alternative payment method.

The service allows consumers to make contactless payments for parking spaces in The Terminal by Amakin in Adliya by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Transactions will be securely performed through Near Field Communication technology.

Apple users need to link a credit or debit card to their device to start using Apple Pay.

Tariq Al Jowder, chief executive for Amakin stated: “We have delivered on our promises and we continue to provide the best possible experiences for everyone in Bahrain, and by introducing new alternatives and facilities such as this, we are reinventing the whole parking experience.

The new service embodies our constant endeavour to provide diverse and seamless solutions and unlock new opportunities to shape the new parking industry in the region, and also shape the future of smart cities.”

CrediMax chief executive Ahmed Seyadi said: “This is a gamechanger for the parking and transit payment industries. With solutions such as these, consumers can now enjoy the mobility experience with preferred and convenient payment choices using just their mobile devices or wearables.”

