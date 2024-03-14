Riyadh – The region’s multi-service app Careem has joined forces with ekar to launch the Careem CarSharing service in Saudi Arabia.

Careem CarSharing will first kick off in Riyadh and eventually will be available on the Careem Everything App in other cities across the Kingdom, according to a press release.

The new service allows customers to pick up and return vehicles from multiple locations in Riyadh for as little as a minute or an hour up to several days or weeks.

Meanwhile, ekar uses AI technology to manage vehicle locations and their availability, which leads to reducing the distances customers need to reach a car.

Co-Founder and Saudi Chairman at Careem, Abdulla Elyas, said: "Careem is driven by a purpose to simplify and improve lives and we’re thrilled to have simplified mobility for millions in Saudi Arabia through ride-hailing and our new Careem Bike network.”

Elyas noted: “We’re now partnering with ekar to bring Careem car sharing to our customers. Car sharing is a sustainable transport model that enables people to save costs on transport and helps the environment by reducing the number of cars needed to cater to transportation needs in our cities."

Careem app has by far enabled more than 10 million customers in Saudi Arabia to hail a ride, book a car, or use a Careem bike to move in and around their cities, in addition to ordering meals.

From his side, Mohammad Maaddawi, ekar’s General Manager, said: “ekar has been delivering unparalleled flexibility and convenience to Saudi customers for years, supporting the evolving needs and preferences of modern urban travelers. We are excited to partner with Careem to achieve our goal of enhancing the lives of a larger population in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In 2022, the UAE-based carsharing operator ekar launched a peer-to-peer carsharing service in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in 2024, Careem expanded its operations in the Kingdom to offer a smooth and seamless transportation experience for railway passengers between its North and East lines.

