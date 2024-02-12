Bahrain - Building on its regional expansion, General Motors (GM) has launched its pioneering in-vehicle technology OnStar Connected Services, in Bahrain.

The arrival of OnStar offers Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac drivers in-vehicle convenience and connectivity, alongside heightened safety and security services, offering a seamless drive experience.

The launch of OnStar within Bahrain brings enhanced connectivity to the mobility sector, further realising the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Introducing OnStar to Bahrain is the next step in our efforts to elevate connectivity, safety and an elevated driving experiences in the region. Following the recent launch in Saudi Arabia alongside Kuwait and the UAE, we are continuing to expand the Middle East’s access to connected mobility, in line with our vision for a world of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion. Through this launch, we are keen to play a role in achieving the nation’s Vision 2030, alongside our journey towards bringing everybody into the next generation of mobility,” said Luis De La Cruz, Managing Director for OnStar at General Motors Africa and Middle East.

Cohesive strategy

The roll out of OnStar Connected Services in Bahrain within enabled GM vehicles is a result of collaborative efforts between STC and various government entities in the kingdom. This approach underscores the importance of a cohesive strategy when driving change in mobility.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business officer, STC Bahrain, commented: “As one of the leading digital enablers, STC Bahrain is at the forefront of driving the kingdom's digital transformation journey. Our cutting-edge technology innovations are not only customisable to meet specific business requirements but are also sustainable, aligning seamlessly with our commitment to environmental responsibility. Achieving a significant milestone in the mobility sector is a testament to our dedication to making digitalisation more accessible, diverse, and integrated into our clients' business operations.”

Through its Connect and Protect plans, Members can access features on OnStar enabled vehicles. Owners of OnStar equipped Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in Bahrain can activate Connected Services by pressing the OnStar Blue Button in their vehicles or reaching out to our dealer partner, National Motor Company. GM owners can unlock and enjoy free Standard Connectivity for 10 years with benefits like Diagnostic Alerts, Monthly Diagnostic Reports, Dealer Maintenance notifications, Smart Driver and Vehicle Software Updates Over-the-air (as applicable).

User services

For a suite of convenient user services such as remote commands, vehicle status checks, on demand diagnostics, connected navigation, destination download as well as 24/7 support from specially trained OnStar Advisors - drivers can opt for the ‘Connect’ plan. The regional contact centre ensures Advisor availability around the clock, offering support in both English and Arabic.

Alternatively, OnStar’s ‘Protect’ plan offers proactive peace of mind, as drivers can rest assured that their safety and security remains GM’s fundamental priority. The plan offers access to Automatic Crash Response, where OnStar can work with relevant authorities in the event of an emergency, even if the driver is unable to call for help. Elevating this service further, OnStar supports with detecting accidents as well as identifying and retrieving stolen vehicles and misplaced keys.

