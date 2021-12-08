PHOTO
ArabFinance: Speed Medical Company (SPMD) has denied the recently published rumors on the social media platforms regarding the companys chairman being under investigation, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).
The companys chairman is currently in his office doing his regular duties.
Established in December 2015 and listed on the EGX since March 2019, Speed Medical is a Cairo-based company that operates in the healthcare sector.
