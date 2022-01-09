Riyadh – Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) has opened a new store in Makkah city to raise the total number of its stores across Saudi Arabia to 35.

Spanning over 4,732 square metres, the new store is located at Alawali district, crossroads Jabal Thawr road with Al Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Manee road, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Opening a new store is expected to raise the company's turnover and profitability, with a financial impact to be registered as of the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.