The deal, between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, was signed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is minister of energy and KACST chairman, and Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communications and information technology and chairman of K.A.CARE.



“The integration between the energy system and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology is an important step in strengthening the Kingdom’s leading position as a global leader in the field of atomic and renewable energy, as the city is the national laboratory,” a statement said.



It added that the deal affirmed confidence in Saudi nationals to implement projects and studies related to national security, water security, radiation monitoring, as well as developing technologies to serve the Kingdom’s vision to reach an ideal energy mix by 2030.



According to the agreement, the two sides will benefit from each other’s research institutes, reactors and their facilities, and develop operational plans to serve the National Atomic Energy Project.



Areas of cooperation will include building human, technical and research capacities, exchanging scientific expertise, setting up training programs, workshops and conferences, equipping and developing laboratories and research facilities, and providing consultations on atomic and renewable energy projects.