Saudi Real Estate Co (ALAKARIA) has sold residential and commercial lands in Riyadh for a transaction value of SAR 137.3 million ($36.6 million).

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the company said it had sold the lands, in Al Malqa district, Riyadh, to Al Dar Investment Fund 2, represented by Al-Ensha Second Real Estate Co, as well as First Avenue for Real Estate Co and Al Rabei Jaddah Real Estate Co.

The expected profit is SAR 121.9 million, which will be used to support existing and future projects based on the company’s new investment strategy, according to the statement.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021