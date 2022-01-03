Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract worth AED 8.2 billion ($2.23 billion) to the Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) for two packages in the Zulf Offshore Field.

The project is expected to be executed over three-years.

No further details about the project were given in a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) by National Marine Dredging Company PJCS (NMDC) which wholly owns NPCC.

