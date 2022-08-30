Emaar Malls is ending Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with unmissable deals, beckoning shoppers across the city for a celebratory three-day ‘Final Sale’ at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall.

With discounts up to 90 percent available across all categories, from 2 September to 4 September, visitors can enjoy an incredible range of bargain purchases and walk out of the mall with new items from their favourite brands, from fashion to beauty, technology, home, and much more.

As DSS comes to an end, visitors also have the last chance to take advantage of Emaar Malls’ exciting winning opportunities and fun on-ground activations available at all three malls. Shoppers can enter The Biggest Deal of The Year at Dubai Mall, where one lucky participant stands the chance to become a millionaire by submitting receipts over AED500 ($136).

Families looking for a day out with the kids can enjoy the last days of the on-ground Back to School interactive stations at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall, featuring science-themed games, activities, shows, and workshops, as well as shop for some last-minute school essentials.

U by Emaar members can also earn five times more Upoints on every purchase above AED100 and be entered into a weekly raffle draw to win 100,000 Upoints, worth AED10,000 which can be redeemed on hotel stays, restaurant experiences, spa treatments, and entertainment across Emaar’s world-class attractions.

