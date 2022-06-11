ABU DHABI - Customers of ADNOC Distribution have redeemed more than 1 billion ADNOC Rewards points in a single calendar month. The milestone marks the latest of the loyalty programme; the first of its kind to launch in the UAE in November 2019, delivering on its commitment to customers and proving its growing popularity.

Since its launch, ADNOC Rewards has continued to deliver tailored offers to suit customer habits and needs; introducing a strong partnership program with 83 affiliates including Etihad Guest and Etisalat Smiles by the end of Q1 2022. Rewards members earn points on every dirham they spend, redeemable against purchases made at ADNOC Oasis and ADNOC stations, including fuel purchases, resulting in over 1.3 million customers now enroled in the program by end of Q1 2022.

In its latest offering, the programme launched the 'Let’s Go Shop and Win' summer campaign which runs through 31st July, 2022. The offer enters customers in monthly raffle draws for every Rewards purchase they make at any ADNOC station nationwide, for a chance to win exciting prizes that vary from iPhone 13 to cash, 100g gold bars, one year of free fuel, one year of free car washes, one year of free lube changes, and three brand-new Chevrolet cars.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said, "ADNOC Reward points are more popular than ever – customers are seeing increased value each month with increasly relevant and tailored offers, including the option to redeem points on fuel transactions. The ongoing 'Let’s Go Shop and Win' campaign offers customers a chance to win a range of valuable prizes through our upgraded, customer-focused offering, which is now tailored to their preferences based data collected and analyzed through ADNOC Rewards."