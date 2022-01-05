PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Red Sea International Co. inked an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.
The seven-year contract’s value is SR73 million ($19 million), the bourse filing showed.
Under the deal, Red Sea International aims to provide facility management services for one of its mobile camps to back its oil drilling operations.
The facility management services include catering, laundry, and power generation.
Founded in 1967, Red Sea International Co. is a modular building solution provider that designs, manufactures and manages large-scale accommodations.
