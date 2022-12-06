Unique Properties, a key real estate company in Dubai, has successfully sold Riva del Russo - one of the most exclusive beachfront homes on the Palm Jumeirah - for AED130 million ($35.3 million).

An architectural and interior design masterpiece, Riva Del Lusso was designed by Massimo Castagna and SAOTA to set a new benchmark for understated luxury living.

The lavish villa includes a double-height entrance hall, five en-suite bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a stunning kitchen, a rooftop terrace, and a basement specifically crafted for automobile enthusiasts, said the company in a statement.

The Italian-style-inspired living areas are synonymous with modernity and sophistication as they are adorned with custom-made furniture and one-off pieces from the likes of Minotti, Henge, Cattelan, Flexform, Galloti & Radice, Piolform, Gaggenau, Lualdi, Boca Do Lobo, Gessi, Axor, Antonio Lupi and Geberit.

Offering the ultimate in luxury living, Riva del Russo is situated in an idyllic location on the 'Billionaires Row,' it stated.

It spans 13,500 sq ft across four storeys of prime real estate and provides panoramic views and outdoor areas featuring landscaped gardens, alfresco dining, entertainment areas and a beautiful swimming pool.

The prime property was purchased by one of the agency’s discerning international clients, the statement added.

On the key deal, CEO Arash Jalili said: "This year we have seen a huge increase in demand for the most iconic properties in Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Palm Jumeirah is among these highly desirable addresses and it has never been more popular for waterfront homes offering a wow factor."

"We are proud to work with Dubai’s leading developers to provide our clients with bespoke services and exclusive access to the most esteemed properties in the UAE. It is our company’s trademark approach to guide our clients throughout the entire process to ensure that we find the perfect home for each and every one of them," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).