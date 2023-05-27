Dubai’s property sector continues to grow at record speed with hot new property listings and millions worth of investments driving a new era for home search in the UAE, stated the portal.

The partnership with MoVlogs comes as a part of its ‘Find Every Home’ campaign, stated Property Finder.

Chief Marketing Officer Sevgi Gur said: "As a leading property portal, our goal is to empower home seekers to find their dream home. We can only achieve that goal if we have all the available homes in the market."

"We are taking the home search experience to the next level with the first-ever Sky Home Search featuring popular YouTuber - MoVlogs," he stated.

On his journey aboard the first ever Sky Home search, MoVlogs said: "For me an ideal home is one that is spacious, comfortable, easily accessible and luxurious - all at once."

"Thanks to our great platform and the trust of our partners, we have exactly that as Property Finder currently has the most homes in the UAE," remarked Gur.

"It was great to showcase this and partner with MoVlogs and assist him on an exciting search to help him find his dream home," she added.

