UAE-based Azizi Developments has handed over the keys to buildings 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, comprising 1,164 units, in the first phase of its flagship waterfront community project Riviera in MBR City.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio, designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai.

A stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination, Riviera is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

On the landmark handover, Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "These handovers hold a monumental significance for all of us at Azizi Developments, as well as for all of the parties involved in these world-class projects. Riviera is very close to our hearts – it is our pride and joy, our flagship project here in Dubai."

"Handing over the keys to first buildings in Phase 1 is a truly touching experience - it is in times and at events like these that we see our hard work pay off by welcoming thousands of happy families to their new homes that will enrich their lives for generations to come," stated Azizi.

"They are the reason we are in this business, and the reason we continuously strive for perfection. Riviera guarantees them some of the best returns in Dubai, with an outstanding value appreciation and substantial rental yields, ascribed to it being at the vanguard of the city's best, most strategically positioned, and growth-oriented neighbourhoods. Riviera is distinctive, with its remarkable build quality, well-thought-out designs, convenient accessibility, extraordinarily extensive variety of amenities, breath-taking views, and distinct, premium community feel," he added.

Azizi said it was now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which comprise a total of 8,895 units across 42 projects. The developer has also handed over Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City earlier this week, its 634-unit project, built at a value of nearly AED 300m.

"We are now working on the next set of handovers in Riviera, with many more to follow this year as part of our ambitious, yet very realistic delivery schedule," he added.

