Al Habtoor Group has announced the official launch of the Ultra Residences & Sky Villas at Al Habtoor Tower, situated atop Dubai's latest landmark.

These villas, located over 300 m high, offer top-class amenities such as the highest terraced gardens and private residential pools, providing residents with a luxurious living experience.

With 1,619 keys, the tower spans over a massive built-up area of 3,517,313 sqft, towering high with 81 floors (G+7+73) above ground. The tower's expansive living space caters to every need of its occupants, offering a truly exclusive lifestyle.

According to Habtoor, the construction of the magnificent structure will be completed within 36 months, with China Railway 18th Bureau Group as the main contractor.

The villas boast 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai, allowing residents to soak up the stunning views of the city, it stated the developer.

The energy-efficient glass windows reduce energy bills by 60%, and the fastest elevators in the world optimise movement to minimise waiting times, it added.

Mohamed Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Habtoor Group said: “Proudly introducing the epitome of luxury in our milestone achievement at Al Habtoor Tower, a true reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence. Surpassing construction expectations, our early delivery is a testament to our dedication to precision and timely project completion, setting new standards in the realm of architectural achievement.”

The tower, he stated, offers an unparalleled living experience and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Canal, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Meydan.

The Ultra Residences & Sky Villas, spanning levels 76 to 82, signify the pinnacle of engineering, design, and planning, he added.

Thomas Murdoch, Deputy General Manager, of Al Habtoor Real Estate said: “This is a momentous day for us at the Al Habtoor Real Estate. The Ultra Residences and Sky Villas are a testament to our commitment to delivering the best in luxury living. Al Habtoor Tower stands out as a global exemplar by intricately focusing on details, curating an exclusive resident experience that harmonises privacy and security with effortless access and convenience.”

The Al Habtoor Tower is a multi-billion-dirham development that promises to be a marvel of modern architecture. It is set to become the largest residential building in the world, offering an unparalleled level of luxury and comfort to its residents.

"The construction of the tower utilised higher-grade steel, reducing carbon emissions by up to 50%, and innovative construction techniques such as the deep piling foundation, enabling the construction to save at least six months of construction time," explained Al Habtoor.

The Sky Villas consist of 16 exclusive units that offer luxurious features such as private pools, large terraces, and a 3.8-metre ceiling height.

"Each Sky Villa provides a unique view within the tower, and unit merging options allow for additional flexibility. Due to their high-end amenities, the demand for these Sky Villas is expected to be very high," he added.

