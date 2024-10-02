Sofitel, a pioneer of French luxury hospitality, has launched its first branded residences in the UAE, Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai, introducing 70 residences that feature the combined services of a five-star hotel with the comfort of a home.

Launched with Azha Development and Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, the project is a stone’s throw from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai provides access to world-class restaurants, cultural attractions, and renowned boutiques.

Residents will experience a unique blend of Middle Eastern culture and modern French aesthetics, integrated into every living space.

"As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Sofitel brand throughout 2024, this project marks an exciting new chapter for us, bringing our signature French zest and heartfelt service to the real estate market in Dubai,” said Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery, and Emblems.

“Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai will set a new standard in luxury living, offering an unmatched lifestyle experience in one of the city’s most exclusive areas.

“With Sofitel’s rich heritage and our ongoing commitment to redefining luxury living, this project is the perfect fit for the branded residences market.

“We are thrilled to welcome future residents to this unparalleled living experience in one of the world’s most vibrant cities."

The six exceptional penthouses and 64 residences offer a variety of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a café, an immersive cinema room, and a health club with a stunning 15-metre swimming pool.

Additional services such as 24/7 concierge, valet services, and à la carte options inspired by Sofitel’s French zest like personal chefs, childcare, and in-residence housekeeping are available to ensure that residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle.

This new residential development further strengthens Sofitel’s presence in the luxury segment in UAE, targeting the real estate business and diversifying its business lines.

Jean-Baptiste Recher, Regional Vice President of Development for Accor’s Luxury Brands based in Dubai, said: “Sofitel brings key aspects to this real estate project, such as brand reputation, luxury service standards like concierge, spa, kids club, screening room and a cafe, among other services that make this project a standout offering in the luxury segment.

“With its strategic location, we are confident it will be a success, for both homeowners seeking a luxury product, services and experiences as well as for investors and supporting business partners.”

Azha Properties, known for its visionary approach to developing mixed-use real estate across the UAE, is behind this landmark project.

Imad Dana, CEO of Azha Properties, said: “The Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai places residents in the heart of the city’s iconic Downtown district.

“They will be able to feel the pulse of this vibrant city while enveloped in the sense of tranquillity offered by the residences.”

This exclusive development marks a new chapter in Dubai’s branded residences market, with Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty playing a pivotal role in supporting the project’s sales and marketing activities.

Known for their unmatched expertise in super-prime real estate, Sotheby’s has positioned themselves as the go-to agency for branded residences in Dubai, driving record-breaking sales and elevating the city’s luxury real estate market.

Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai is supported by Accor One Living, an industry-first 360º platform focused on the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities.

Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions - creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.

The completion of Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai is expected by Q4 2026. This project is part of Sofitel's broader strategy to expand its luxury footprint in the region. Alongside the new residences, Sofitel's presence in the UAE includes the recently open Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, Sofitel Dubai the Palm, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, and Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).