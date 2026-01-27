Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of Sobha Sanctuary, its largest master-planned development in Dubai to date.

Marking a defining milestone as the Sobha Group celebrates 50 years of legacy, excellence, and uncompromising quality, Sobha Sanctuary represents the developer’s most ambitious vision for integrated, wellness-led living in the emirate - delivered with the precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that have defined Sobha for five decades.

Spanning a total site area of 37.5 million sq ft, Sobha Sanctuary is a distinguished lifestyle destination rooted in nature and built for the future.

The development will feature 20,000 residential units, including around 18,000 apartments and 2,000 villas across categories, delivered across multiple phases. The first phase of launch will focus on villa living, with a limited release of ~250 units across villa categories.

Aligned with Dubai’s vision for sustainable and resilient urban growth, the development is designed and executed through Sobha’s fully backward integrated model, ensuring consistent quality control across design, engineering, construction and delivery.

The result is aimed at a high-performing, wellness-driven urban environment that generates long-term social, environmental, and financial value, and is expected to cater to 20,000 families.

At the heart of Sobha Sanctuary lies an expansive destination park, envisioned as the social, recreational, and ecological core of the community.

Complementing this central park is a Community Mall offering retail, dining, and leisure experiences, alongside a state-of-the-art Wellness Centre, creating a vibrant daily-life hub where convenience, recreation, and wellbeing are seamlessly integrated.

The park hosts a rich array of active lifestyle amenities, including football grounds, running tracks, padel courts, and a skate park, forming a dynamic wellness-oriented landscape.

From this central destination, the park extends into four continuous green corridors that traverse the site, ensuring every residence enjoys effortless access to nature, active experiences, and uninterrupted green vistas, within a vast 6km ‘Leisure Loop’.

This loop further connects to an even larger mobility loop and a 9km wellness loop around the perimeter of the development. Comprising over 50,000 trees across the Sobha Sanctuary community, this integrated blue-green network supports spaces designed to help residents reflect, reconnect, and rejuvenate, while elevating everyday living through nature promenades, shaded walkways, and water features.

On the launch, Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, said: "Sobha Sanctuary represents a landmark moment for Sobha Realty as we mark 50 years of building with purpose, precision, and integrity."

"As our largest single development in Dubai to date, this masterplan reflects a long-term vision to create a community where nature, wellness, and thoughtful design come together at scale. Guided by our philosophy of quality without compromise and our ‘The Art of Detail’ ethos, Sobha Sanctuary is designed not only for families today, but for generations to come," he stated.

The masterplan is guided by a holistic wellness framework that addresses every dimension of human wellbeing. Physical wellness is promoted through an extensive network of walking, jogging, and cycling trails, sports zones, fitness studios, and outdoor recreational spaces for all age groups. Mental wellness is supported through contemplative gardens, meditation zones, water features, and quiet retreats that foster calm and restoration. Social wellness is nurtured through inclusive public spaces, community hubs, event lawns, and cultural venues that encourage interaction and shared experiences across generations.-TradeArabia News Service

