UAE - Skyline Builders, a leading real estate developer from the south Indian state of Kerala, has entered the Dubai property market with its inaugural project - Avant Garde Residences - in the Jumeirah Village Circle.

Strategically located, it features a total of 172 apartments with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units along with other key lifestyle amenities, said the company in a statement.

The contemporary design, inspired by the Arabian desert and Gulf, combined with European interior influences, promises a vibrant, self-sufficient community with world-class features and amenities, it stated.

Spanning over 300,000 sq ft, the tower features more than 22 lifestyle amenities, including a health club, infinity pool, game room, and a children’s play area, stated the developer.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman and Managing Director KV Abdul Azeez said: "Skyline’s vision for the future naturally gravitated to Dubai. The city’s progressive leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have propelled it to become a leading international business and tourism destination."

"Dubai attracts global talent to its harmonious community, and we hope to become a part of Dubai’s exciting future,” he stated

With studios priced at AED625,000 ($170,138) onwards, Azeez said the group was getting an overwhelming response from the investors and had already sparked keen interest in them leading to 50% sale of Avant Garde Residences.

Nearly all of the two-bedroom apartments have been booked due to their spacious areas in contrast with the market average in JVC, he added.

Set for completion by 2026, Avant Garde Residences are available for sale with an attractive investor-friendly payment plan, under which the buyers have to pay only 1% due monthly during the construction phase, stated the Indian developer.

To commemorate the launch, Skyline Builders has also unveiled a show apartment for Avant Garde Residences in its Dubai headquarters in Downtown Dubai,. it added.

A major real estate group in Kerala, Skyline Builders has till date completed 158 projects and developed more than 16 million sq ft in the last 35 years in India.

