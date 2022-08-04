SHARJAH: Sharjah Municipality (SM) announced an increase in the percentage of rental contracts in the city of Sharjah by 6 percent in the first half of this year, compared to the first half of last year, according to Sharjah 24.

The SM has provided many ways to ratify these contracts in an easy way that shortens time and effort for dealers and embodies its strategy in enhancing tourism, investment and residential attractions.

In this context, Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of the Rental Regulation Department in Sharjah Municipality (SM), confirmed that the first half of this year witnessed the ratification of 166,199 lease contracts of all kinds, including 133,531 residential contracts, 32,593 commercial contracts and 75 investment contracts, which reflects the growth rate and increase in contracts.