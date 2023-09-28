Select Group, one of the region's premier real estate developers, has launched Nautica, the group's latest residential project in Dubai Maritime City, the city's newest emerging waterfront hotspot.

With construction expected to be completed by Q4, 2026, Nautica comprises two identical towers, Nautica One and Nautica Two.

With its rapidly developing infrastructure and excellent roadways providing seamless access to main expressways, Dubai Maritime City is poised to become the city's next residential hotspot, the developer said.

Nautica Towers feature one- and two-bedroom apartments adorned in palettes of slate, cool grey, and warm timber tones. These colours are complemented by sapphire and blue accents, drawing inspiration from the sea and maritime theme.

Each Nautica tower comprises 328 apartments ranging from 615 sq ft to 1,032 sq ft. With bespoke layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing maximum natural light exposure, these modern homes offer a warm and distinctive ambience.

Residents of each tower will have exclusive access to recreation and leisure amenities strategically located on the 6th level. These amenities include two fully equipped gyms (cardio gym and strength training gym), a 260 sq m infinity pool with sun loungers, a Padel court, an outdoor gym, a 3-on-3 basketball court, and a yoga deck.

Rahail Aslam, the Founder and CEO of Select Group, emphasised the project's alignment with evolving market trends, stating: "As the population of young professionals surges in Dubai and the region, Select Group focuses on reimagining living spaces to meet new expectations. Nautica is designed to resonate with today's Dubai real estate market, catering to the new generation and savvy investors. With a promising urban location, intelligently designed layouts, an attractive price point, and a flexible payment plan, Nautica promises to be an appealing investment option for property buyers."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).