AJMAN - Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that in February, there were 129 real estate valuation transactions in the emirate valued at around AED 718 million, as detailed in the department’s monthly report.

He then highlighted the ongoing momentum in Ajman's real estate market, citing remarkable performance and rising demand across all regions and property categories.

He also underscored a notable surge in commercial property value, marking a 44.7 percent rise compared to January, with commercial assets leading in total valuation at AED568.4 million, while residential properties followed at AED101.4 million, and industrial assets at AED45.35 million.

Al Muhairi added that the valuation of golden residency properties for investors surged by 115 percent from January, totalling 102 transactions valued at AED341 million. This highlights the rapid growth and extensive interest in real estate investments resulting from the emirate’s many competitive advantages and diverse attractions.