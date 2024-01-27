Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 14 January to 18 January 2024 reached QR320,638,654. Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period were QR24,268,407.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a shop, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal municipalities, and in the Pearl island, Al Kharayej Zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Jan. 7, until JanUARY 11, 2024, exceeded QR332m.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).