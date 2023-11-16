ABU DHABI – Q Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding has awarded a construction contract worth AED 584 million to Trojan General Contracting for work on 302 townhouses and 110 twin villas– all of which are fully sold out.

The elegantly designed homes boast modern design features and are spacious, with plenty of outdoor space, making them ideal for families. The townhouses have three bedrooms, while the twin villas have four bedrooms. The total BUA (built up area) of both types is 118,000 sq m.

Situated at the heart of the capital, Reem Hills stands as the only gated community on Abu Dhabi's prestigious Al Reem Island, focusing on exclusivity and well-being.

"This contract award is another important step towards completion of this prestigious and exciting project, as we continue to adhere closely to the schedule. We chose Trojan General Contracting after careful deliberation for the caliber of their team, impressive industry experience, and commitment to excellence. I eagerly look forward to seeing these already sold properties come to full fruition," said Majed Odeh, GCEO of Q Holding.

Commenting on being awarded the contract, Mohammed Mahmoud, CEO of Trojan General Contracting, said: “We're thrilled to have been awarded this contract to build exquisite Reem Hills Phase 1 twin villas and townhouses. We have an unwavering commitment to turning our clients' vision into reality and can't wait to bring these beautiful homes to life; work will begin in December 2023.”

Reem Hills further delivers on Q Properties’ commitment to contribute to the economic development of Abu Dhabi and support the global ambitions of the UAE.