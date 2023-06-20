Qatar’s real estate sector remains robust amid a packed tourism calendar for 2023, an official of Al Mana Holding has said.

“The future is bright,” AbdulRahman al-Mana, deputy CEO, told Gulf Times Monday on the sidelines of a ceremony, which released the leasing of luxury apartments and offices in the company’s 56-storey, mixed-use Burj AlMan Corniche landmark.

He said, “Although Qatar has hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the country continues to push for more tourism-related events, so there would still be a lot of events happening here, so I am confident that these events will push Qatar’s real estate sector forward.”

During the event, AlMana Capital Real Estate, the premier property division of Al Mana Holding, provided a preview of the state-of-the-art project, which fuses the Middle East’s rich heritage with today’s technology, quality, and modernity.

The special ‘open house’ gathered over 50 corporate professionals who were introduced to the wide range of first-class facilities in the mixed-use luxury development, including modern apartments and unfurnished and fully equipped office space.

“With its strategic and prime location along the Corniche, Burj AlMana provides magnificent views and boasts ease of accessibility ensuring seamless connectivity to key hubs,” said Wassim Soubra, head of Commercial and Towers of Al Mana Capital Real Estate.

He added: “Its signature architectural design makes Burj AlMana a prestigious address for corporates looking to reflect their standing and ambitions in the market. This impressive development epitomizes the modern, convenient, and aspirational business and lifestyle choices that define 21st-century Qatar.”

Inspired by modern Middle Eastern architecture, Burj AlMana has a distinctive facade in a three-dimensional arabesque pattern based on traditional Mashrabiya to create an awe-inspiring, futuristic landmark.

The tower comprises exceptional, individually designed one, two, and three-bedroomed apartments with the highest quality finishing and furnished in ultra-modern style. Residents have access to a stunning, indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gyms, private elevators, and round-the-clock security.

Eleven floors – from the 37th to the 48th – are given over to unfurnished offices with stunning city views, while the tower also comprises a range of furnished offices divided between simplexes and duplexes. Tenants and visitors will also benefit from a range of food and beverage operators already committed to Burj AlMana’s retail spaces including Pret-A-Manger, Subway, McDonald's, and Ramen Ninja as well an on-premises supermarket and pharmacy.

AbdulRahman al-Mana added: “Burj AlMana is an all-inclusive destination purposely designed to meet the daily needs of our residents and tenants. We anticipate robust demand from discerning businesses and individuals seeking a development that not only caters to their daily needs but also offers a unique and captivating setting.”

For over 70 years, Al Mana Holding has supported Qatar’s industrial and real estate development delivering excellence across all aspects of its operations and developments.

It has consistently promoted development with a commitment to exploring new opportunities on a national and regional level and the delivery of superior and quality products and services.

