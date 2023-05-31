Nine Yards Real Estate Development has officially broken ground on its AED2 billion ($544 million) project - Sea La Vie - at Yas Bay on Yas Island, one of the leading destinations for leisure and luxury in Abu Dhabi.

A joint venture between Ethmar International and Al Nahda International Holding, the Nine Yards said the project reflects sustainability practices in its entire life-cycle - from planning to development and construction.

Spanning over 30,000 sq m, Sea La Vie will feature 668 luxury home options, including one- to four-bedroom apartments, lofts, townhouses, duplexes and penthouses, all built around a unique infinity lagoon, it stated.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held in the presence of senior officials from Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding, in addition to the executive management of Nine Yards Real Estate Development.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ahmed Selet said: "We are delighted to officially begin the works on developing the luxurious residential waterfront project, Sea La Vie. We will be working closely together with contractors and suppliers to ensure that the sustainable characteristics of this project meet the country’s long-term vision."

"Sea La Vie is strategically placed at the iconic Yas Bay on Yas Island, which will help us deliver our vision to develop healthy, happy and vibrant communities," he stated.

Engineer Hassan Shimy, the Head of Development and Projects, said: "With the support and collaboration of our partners, we are determined to provide perfect residences in this highly sought-after location that suits every lifestyle from the aspirational to the adventurous."

"The Sea La Vie will combine high-tech design with contemporary architecture, superior quality of build and the use of sustainable materials in support of environmental sustainability, thus contributing to the UAE’s long-term development as a sustainable, diversified, globally integrated economy," he added

