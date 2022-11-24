NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand NH Collection has announced plans to launch its first property in the UAE - NH Collection Dubai The Palm - in February next year.

It will be the first of the brand to launch in the Middle East and will join an existing portfolio of over 70 NH Collection properties worldwide.

The new-build 533-key property is owned by top luxury real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides, which operates a collection of distinguished properties in the UAE and UK. It is located beside the lagoon of Palm Jumeirah with direct beach access.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm features 227 hotel guest rooms and suites as well as 306 studios and apartments across 11 room categories as well as other key amenities including the 45-m rooftop infinity pool, fully-equipped fitness centre, kids’ club, and NH Collection Spa and eclectic dining venues.

Higher room categories, including the Premium Sea View Room, the One Bedroom Sea View Suite, and Superior One Bedroom Sea View Apartment, will feature exclusive access to the NH Collection Premium Lounge, it stated.

"It’s fantastic for the hotel to represent the debut of the NH Collection brand in the region, and what better place than Palm Jumeirah?," ramarked Manish Jha, the hotel’s General Manager.

Ideally located on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, the property offers easy access to downtown Dubai, the attractions of The Palm, and leisure districts of JBR and Dubai Marina, while also being within easy reach of Dubai International Airport, Dubai Old Town, and business zones throughout the emirate.

"The hotel’s superb location and array of leisure and dining facilities make it poised to be a favourite with visitors to the city and locals alike. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new property in February 2023," he stated.

"From the 45-metre rooftop infinity pool, fully-equipped fitness centre, kids’ club, and NH Collection Spa, to the selection of eclectic dining venues, when NH Collection Dubai The Palm opens its doors in February it will welcome guests to exceptional hospitality and facilities," noted Jha.

The bold, original décor of the interiors and accommodation reflect local colours and the vibrancy of the destination, something guests will feel each time they step into their elegant room or suite with captivating views of the Marina skyline and Arabian Gulf, he noted.

Also the new hotel features a beach club and restaurant and a one-of-a-kind rooftop infinity pool connecting the north and south towers of its hotel and residences, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).