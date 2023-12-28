NEOM, the developer of a new futuristic destination in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled its ultra-modern active lifestyle community, Norlana, the group's latest addition to the evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

An ambitious project for the region, Norlana will feature 711 residential properties, including deluxe mansions, spacious apartments and beach villas integrated with the surrounding dunes, bringing residents closer to serene nature.

This comes close on the heels of NEOM's recent launches - Leyja, Epicon, Siranna and Utamo - which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Situated on the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastline, Norlana creates a unique environment where an exclusive community of 3,000 residents will enjoy contemporary luxury fused with advanced technology, setting a pioneering standard for sustainable modern living, said NEOM in a statement.

Furthermore, a spectacular 18-hole golf course will be established, with an equestrian and polo center with world-class facilities nearby. Norlana’s amenities also cater to a diverse range of water sports including sailing and diving, it stated.

According to NEOM, Norlana boasts a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina that will serve as an international hub for superyachts, with water taxi services available for residents and guests.

The superyacht members club will be a place where like-minded yachting enthusiasts can unwind and enjoy exceptional dining experiences and service while taking in stunning waterfront views, it added.

