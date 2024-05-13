Leading UAE-based real estate entities Bloom Holding and Lead Development have announced a joint venture agreement with Spain’s high-end residential developer, Mabel Real Estate, a division of Mabel Capital, to co-develop a luxury residential project in the city of Marbella.

A high-end project - Mabel Marbella Residences - will span over 100,000 sqm of land in the coveted Golden Mile, a premier residential area in the Spanish city.

Marbella enjoys a robust real estate market paired with unparalleled climate and cultural richness. The demand for prime real estate in this coastal city is driven not only by international buyers but also by Spanish nationals seeking second homes.

Speaking at the launch, Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: "This announcement marks a major milestone in our journey to fulfill our international expansion strategy, explore opportunities in high-growth real estate markets, and launch our premium projects in Europe."

"By joining forces with Lead Development and Mabel Capital, we can leverage our expertise, strengths, and common approach to developing residential properties as we mark our first expansion in Europe and enter this mature market," he stated.

"Spain, and Marbella in particular, remains a global destination for luxury homes that continues to attract both investors and homeowners from across the globe presenting an attractive entry point for Bloom Holding. This strategic partnership aligns with Bloom Holding’s forward-looking aspirations to broaden its development horizons," he added.

Manuel Campos Guallar, Chairman of Mabel Capital, echoed this sentiment, adding: "We are honoured to collaborate with such high caliber partners as Bloom Holding and Lead Development in such a prime location and project."

"We plan to develop Marbella’s most exclusive gated community, creating an environment of refinement, tranquility, and breathtaking sea and mountain views. Architecture will blend the Al-Andalus traditional heritage of the region with cutting-edge contemporary features, surrounded by a majestic landscape," he added.

Mounir Haidar, the co-founder and Managing Partner of Lead Development, said: "We are excited to embark on our first international opportunity and pleased to collaborate with Bloom Holding and Mabel Capital, who will lead our entry into Spain, Europe, and potentially beyond."

"Leveraging the expertise and experience of both Bloom Holding and Lead, we are poised to make a significant impact in one of the most sought-after real estate markets in Europe," he added.

