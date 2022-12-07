LIV Developers, a leading international Luxury residential development company, has announced the launch of its newest project, LIV Lux, a key ultra-luxury residential tower located in Dubai Marina.

Taking affluent lifestyle to new heights, LIV Lux will offer residents and investors 47 storeys of refined living with state-of-the-art amenities, unparalleled sea views and resort-style facilities, said the developer.

Consisting of one-, two-, three and four-bedroom super-luxury apartments, as well as signature duplex penthouses, LIV Lux will cater to buyers looking for refined living in prime locations, or for those seeking real estate investment with high rental yields.

It will usher a new level of Luxury living, with never-seen-before striking architecture, just across from the Le Royal Meridien and Ritz Carlton Hotels, it added.

On the new project, Ishan Khwaja, Director of LIV Developers, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of our third project in Dubai Marina, LIV Lux. There is no doubt that the real estate sector in Dubai is booming."

"After witnessing outstanding results and record-high transactions in the past year, the demand for Luxury and super-Luxury residences in Dubai continues to grow. We have chosen to build LIV Lux in Dubai Marina after seeing the tremendous success of our latest project of 2022, Liv Marina, which has sold out in record time," noted Khwaja.

"These outstanding developments consistently re-affirms Dubai Marina as the top choice location for investors and buyers," he added.

According to him, LIV Lux will introduce the Signature & Penthouse Collections, featuring an array of super luxurious residences. The residential Tower elevates the availability of deluxe residences in Dubai Marina, with nearly half of the units comprising LIV’s Signature Collection.

The LIV Lux Penthouses, spanning between 7,000 to 15,000 sq ft, offer striking features such as private art galleries, outdoor jacuzzis, zen gardens, and infinity edge pools on private terraces. The spaces also feature 6-meter-high ceilings with unobstructed Arabian Sea and Palm Jumeirah views, complete with expansive outdoor entertaining spaces, he added.

