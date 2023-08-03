Leos Developments, a leading international developer, has unveiled its luxurious 15,000-sq-ft show apartment set up within Business Bay in Dubai.

The Experience Centre features a highly anticipated Dubai show apartment, embodying the essence of the Leos brand with its exceptional design and craftsmanship, said the company in a statement.

A key highlight of the new Experience Centre is a cutting-edge 3D model gallery and grand amphitheatre for hosting events, which provides an immersive experience for visitors.

Leos upholds five core pillars - quality, craftsmanship, materiality, community, and detail - which are intricately woven into their projects, elevating the standards of modern living and fostering trust among their diverse clientele, said the statement.

Drawing inspiration from the UK's social spaces and the allure of Dubai, Leos has meticulously designed the interiors, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere.

The Experience Centre serves as a community hub for social and learning activities and offers valuable information about Leos' current and upcoming developments.

The launch was attended by senior officials of Leos and the Dubai Land Department, thus reflecting the strong collaboration and strategic partnership between the two entities.

Leos Founding Director Rui Liu said: "We are delighted with the support we have received from DLD since launching our first development in Dubai. Our goal is to develop a strong, long-lasting strategic partnership that will lead to monumental milestones in the future."

Highlighting the significance of the event, senior DLD official Majid Saqr Al Marri said: "We are thrilled to have been part of Leos' experience centre inauguration. This marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration as we work together on iconic projects that will shape the future skyline of the city."

The Leos-DLD partnership underscores their shared vision to create exceptional real estate developments and contribute to the growth and development of the city.

This strategic alliance paves the way for long-term collaborations aimed at delivering innovative projects that will enhance Dubai's architectural landscape, it added.

Senior Business Director (Middle East & Asia) Mark Gaskin, shared his excitement about the new Experience Centre, emphasizing its key focus on the needs of clients and the community.

"We aimed to create a space where clients can comfortably get to know us better, fostering a deeper connection with the community and the lovely city of Dubai. Additionally, we envisioned the centre as a gathering place for both clients and the community, contributing to the vibrant fabric of the community and creating lasting memories," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

