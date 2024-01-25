LEOS Developments, a key developer with a major presence in the UK and Middle East, has announced the launch of its new residential community, Cavendish Square, located within Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).

Situated between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, Cavendish Square features striking geometric architecture that seamlessly merges simplicity and functionality with sustainability.

This development represents the perfect synergy between contemporary European design and Middle Eastern elegance, creating a chic lifestyle destination for discerning residents.

The latest addition to LEOS’ Dubai portfolio, the contemporary low-rise development will comprise 138 spacious modern properties, including studios and one-bedroom apartments, designed to offer elevated living in JVT.

The development will be home to 114 studios which vary in size from 427 to 536 sq ft and 24 one-bedroom apartments span 811 to 1,209 sq ft. The target completion date is set for Q4 of 2025.

Unveiling its robust roadmap for 2024, LEOS said its development pipeline will surpass a total of AED2 billion ( ) this year.

This ambitious undertaking marks the dawn of a new era, defined by a series of groundbreaking projects such as Cavendish Square, that promise to reshape the landscape of luxury living in the UAE, it stated.

"Located in the popular residential district of JVT, Cavendish Square offers excellent connectivity to all parts of the city. Within close proximity to various lifestyle and sports attractions, hotels, schools, colleges, clinics and hospitals, JVT has long been a sought-after residential address for Dubai expats," said a company spokesman.

"Cavendish Square redefines a superior standing of living in Jumeirah Village Triangle with an attractive and accessible starting price of AED580,000. The development presents a suite of amenities that redefine a modern lifestyle community which people will aspire to live in," he stated.

"Upon entry, residents and guests are embraced by an inviting reception lobby, providing a glimpse into the sophistication that awaits. The ground floor also features a co-working space, an AI supermarket, Como Lounge Cafe, 24-hour security and guest valet parking," he added.

