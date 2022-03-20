The Gulf Property Show will host a visionary leadership roundtable on the future of Bahrain’s real estate sector at the Bahrain Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The Leaders’ Panel will feature a roundtable discussion, at 11am on March 23, titled ‘Bahrain Real Estate Landscape – Visions of the Future’.

It will focus on future developments in Bahrain through the eyes of some of its leaders in the real estate sector.

The panellists leading the discussion are Amin Al Arrayed, the CEO of Edamah; Majid Al Khan, the CEO of Bahrain Harbour and Gulf Finance House Properties, and Arif Hejres, the chairman of Bahrain Property Developers Association.

“The roundtable will give an important insider’s view from three leaders who will be instrumental in transforming Bahrain’s real estate landscape,” Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions managing director Jubran Abdulrahman said.

“The discourse at the round-table will seek to be objective and real. The panel will be challenged to present their vision within the realms of what is attainable and deliverable. The discussion will seek to include a 360-degree view on issues that will need to be taken on board as part of the vision. This may be the changing market trends, the effects of the current issues around price inflation and the need for aligning with sustainable development goals,” event director Ahmed Suleiman added.

The roundtable will be broadcast live via Zoom and YouTube as well as being open to visitors of the Gulf Property Show. It is being organised by HCE in conjunction with EMIC, the training provider of the event.

The Gulf Property Show is supported by Bahrain’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the Survey and Land Registration Bureau and Bahrain Property Developers Association (Bapda).

The Northern Gulf region’s leading boutique showcase for the real estate sector, Gulf Property Show will run from March 22 to 24 at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

