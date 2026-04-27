Egypt’s real estate sector is entering a pivotal phase shaped by geopolitical developments and evolving investment dynamics, according to Khaled Abbas, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD). Abbas underscored the growing strategic importance of Egypt’s market within the wider regional landscape.

His remarks came during the official meeting of the Cityscape 2026 Steering Committee, which convened senior government officials, leading developers, and investors to chart the strategic direction of the upcoming Cityscape Summit and explore opportunities to accelerate investment and sustainable urban growth.

The committee brought together prominent industry divs, including Fathallah Fawzy, Chairperson of Mena for Touristic Real Estate Consultancy; Ahmed Shalaby, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Tatweer Misr and Chairperson of the Egyptian Real Estate Council; Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC; and Tamer Nassar, CEO of City Edge Developments.

Discussions centered on stimulating both local and foreign investment, reinforcing investor confidence, and setting sector priorities for the coming period. Participants also examined opportunities for regional collaboration and cross-border investments, alongside growth prospects in hospitality, tourism, retail, and mixed-use developments.

A key theme was Egypt’s rising potential as a regional hub for data centers and digital infrastructure, leveraging its strategic location to connect Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The committee also reviewed the preliminary agenda of the Cityscape Summit, which will assess the impact of global and regional economic changes on Egypt’s real estate market, as well as the country’s positioning as a safe and competitive investment destination amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Robier Daniel, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Egypt, emphasized the summit’s role in fostering collaboration across the real estate ecosystem. He noted that the 2026 edition will highlight innovation, partnerships, and enhanced experiences in line with rapid market transformations.

For his part, Ahmed Shalaby stressed sustainability as a central pillar for the sector’s future, pointing to the importance of data-driven insights, transparent metrics, and interactive workshops in accelerating knowledge transfer and innovation. He added that Egypt’s population growth represents both a challenge and a significant opportunity to drive development.

Meanwhile, Ayman Amer highlighted foreign direct investment and remittances from Egyptians abroad as key growth drivers, citing improving capital inflow and repatriation mechanisms as factors supporting increased investor interest. He projected a notable transformation in the sector over the next five years.

Similarly, Tamer Nassar pointed to the sector’s rapid expansion, driven by a clear vision to develop integrated and sustainable urban communities. He stressed the importance of platforms like Cityscape in showcasing opportunities and strengthening partnerships.

The 15th edition of Cityscape Egypt is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3, with more than 80 developers expected to participate, presenting over 1,000 projects.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

