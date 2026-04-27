KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), acting through its Q8 Aviation subsidiary, is currently in talks with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) in Dubai. Official data obtained by the newspaper indicate that these discussions are on broadening collaborative efforts to cover Sharjah International Airport.

This move aligns with the goal of KPI to expand into the Middle East and adjacent territories, building on its significant footprint in Europe and other continents, where it currently serves 75 airports. Beyond these talks, KPI is also in high-level negotiations with Air Astana, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Philippine Airlines.

This planned growth is a continuation of the regional achievements of KPI, specifically its successful entry into the fuel sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The primary aviation hubs of the nation are witnessing a rise in passenger volume, which has consequently propelled fuel demand. Dubai International Airport remains a leading regional hub for passenger traffic, experiencing a surge in flight activity, alongside Maktoum International Airport. Initial efforts to penetrate the aviation fuel sector in Dubai were hindered by established suppliers within the Dubai Fuel Storage and Supply Joint Venture. To overcome these challenges, Q8 Aviation partnered with ENOC, which designated the company as an authorized fuel distributor.

This strategy allowed Q8 Aviation to immediately begin supplying fuel at both airports, initially focusing on international flights. Since establishing its presence at both airports, Q8 Aviation secured its first contract with Royal Brunei Airlines at Dubai International Airport and obtained contracts at Maktoum International Airport, specifically with Air Baltic and Hainan Airlines. Despite intense competition among numerous suppliers at both airports, Q8 Aviation successfully navigated these challenges through continuous communication with ENOC and direct engagement with the airlines, leveraging insights gained from industry events, such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference. KPI stated on its website that it is committed to providing safe and efficient fuel supplies at competitive prices, along with reliable customer service. Its clientele includes commercial airlines, air cargo carriers, military organizations, private aircraft operators and distributors.

It disclosed that it usually supplies more than 2,000 aircraft daily in all sectors of the aviation industry, as well as supplying fuel to more than 200 major international airlines at many of the most important international airports, in addition to a growing network of regional airports. It attributed its leadership in the aviation fuel sector to its production of high-quality products, especially after its success in blending sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its import terminal in France, where it produced this environmentally friendly fuel from renewable materials, such as used cooking oil (UCO) and agricultural waste. This was done in accordance with the standards of the voluntary sustainability certification in compliance with environmental standards (ISCC EU), which the European Commission fully recognized, especially since sustainable aviation fuel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by more than 90 percent during its lifespan, compared to traditional aviation fuel.

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