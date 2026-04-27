DUBAI - Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded contracts worth over AED3.5 billion to Ginco General Contracting L.L.C and United Engineering Construction (UNEC) to build 544 villas on Palm Jebel Ali, marking a key milestone in the delivery of one of Dubai’s most significant waterfront developments.

Under the awarded contracts, Ginco will construct 354 villas across Fronds A to D, while UNEC will deliver 190 villas on Fronds E and F. Construction is scheduled to commence this quarter, with completion targeted for Q4 2028.

“The awarding of these contracts signals tangible progress in the delivery of Palm Jebel Ali, with construction now progressing across multiple fronds," said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. He added that the project represents a major expansion of Dubai’s coastline and will support long-term growth while enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a place to live, invest and visit.

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, said the company will deliver the project to the highest standards.

Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, stated, “We deeply value our partnership with Nakheel and remain committed to sustaining and strengthening this relationship as we move forward toward continued success.”

Palm Jebel Ali forms a key part of Dubai’s future urban expansion, contributing to the evolution of the emirate’s southern coastline and reinforcing its long-term vision for sustainable, high-quality waterfront communities.

The awarded villas form part of a wider collection of 10 architectural typologies.

The contracts support the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aim to reinforce the emirate's position as a global hub for premium waterfront living.