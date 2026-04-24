The northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has secured AED12.4 billion ($3.37 billion) worth of sales across 6,600 residential property transactions in 2025, with the off-plan segment accounting for 85% of deals, according to leading real estate advisory group and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

Prices for apartments increased 13.4% year-on-year, with villa prices up nearly 10%, stated Cavendish Maxwell in its Ras Al Khaimah 2025 residential property market performance report, published today (April 23).

At the end of year, the average cost of an off-plan unit was AED1.98 million, with a ready home costing an average AED1.16 million.

Rental rates also rose, with annual apartment leases up 10.2% and villas 8.7% against a backdrop of continued business formation and investment activity and a growing number residential population, it stated.

The Cavendish Maxwell report shows that 1,200 new homes were delivered in RAK last year, with another 1,300 due to come to the market in 2026.

An additional 1,900 are planned for 2027 before a sharp rise in 2028, when 5,200 new properties are expected, the report shows. In total, 8,400 residential units are scheduled over the next three years.

While macroeconomic conditions remained robust, RAK’s total residential sales declined year-on-year, largely because of fewer new project launches compared to 2024. Off-plan sales were 17.2% lower, with ready property deals down 18.7%, the research shows, stated the report.

Yousir Habib, Associate Director at Cavendish Maxwell, said: "Despite this moderation, RAK’s underlying fundamentals stayed strong, with prices rising for both sales and rentals, reflecting continued investor and end-user interest in the emirate’s expanding portfolio of waterfront developments, branded residences, lifestyle offerings and competitive pricing."

"The outlook for 2026 is positive, thanks to macroeconomic conditions, population growth, and sustained buyer demand, subject to external factors including geopolitical developments, which could influence investor sentiment," stated Habib.

"With 8,400 new properties on the way between now and 2028, RAK’s ability to attract and retain residents, alongside continued enhancement of infrastructure, connectivity and amenities will be key to absorption. The Wynn Al Marjan Island, scheduled to open in spring 2027, is expected to be key to demand by boosting tourism, creating new jobs and generating additional demand for housing," he added.

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