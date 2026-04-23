Dubai-based Samana Developers broke ground on five new projects with a combined value of 1.9 billion UAE dirhams ($517.36 billion) on Thursday.

The five projects will contain around 1,428 residential units, the developer said in a press statement.

The integrated rollout included the 541-unit Samana Boulevard Heights in Dubai Land Residence Complex, the 344-unit Samana Imperial Garden in Arjan; the 310-unit Samana Greenfield 1 in Al Warsan 4; 147-unit Samana Hills South 3 in Dubai South, and the boutique 85-unit Rome 3 in Meydan District 11.

While the completion timelines weren’t disclosed in the press statement, these projects are slated to be completed throughout 2028, according to Dubai Land Department’s REST app.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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