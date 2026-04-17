Dubai-based Samana Developers announced on Wednesday the handover of Samana Santorini, its 157-unit resort-style residential development in Dubai Studio City.

The developer said it has now handed over more than 1,300 units across its portfolio to date, and currently has 48 active projects, including its latest launch in Warsan.

CEO Imran Farooq said the company’s in-house capabilities and vertically integrated operating model have supported delivery timelines and construction quality.

“By fully centralising operations and maintaining end to end command over the entire construction process, Samana effectively bypasses standard industry bottlenecks to guarantee swift and secure project completion for every buyer,” he said.

The company operates through YORK Engineering Consultants, its in-house architectural arm and Italtech Contracting, its dedicated construction unit.

In an earlier statement this month, the developer said it is increasing manpower across project sites and seeking night construction permits where permitted to maintain execution momentum.

The statement quoted Farooq as saying that Saman’s multi-billion-dirham escrow balances provide a strong funding base for ongoing developments. Most projects are currently around 91 percent sold, while 54 percent of the company’s total development sales portfolio has already been paid by customers, reducing the risk of delinquencies.

“Today, we have the construction funds already available to complete the vast majority of our projects, and our remaining developments hold enough cash reserves to comfortably sustain operations through the first quarter of 2028,” he said.

In 2025, the company successfully launched a total of 16 new projects across various locations in Dubai. Samana is currently ranked among the top five off-plan sellers in Dubai, according to data from Property Monitor and Bayut. In 2025, it posted AED 7.1 billion in gross sales compared to AED 5.4 billion in the previous year.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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