Arada has unveiled Jenna, a new upscale residential complex situated in the AED35 billion Aljada megacommunity in Sharjah. Based on Aljada’s West Boulevard, the complex’s initial 100 apartments are now available to purchase as part of Jenna 1, with the construction of all 631 homes scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2029.

The launch of Jenna comes amid sustained property demand across Aljada and the wider Emirate. According to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, total trading value reached AED18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared to AED13.2 billion during the corresponding period of 2025 – a 40.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Jenna is in close proximity to a broad range of premium amenities, including Raffles World Academy Sharjah, which will open in September; Aljada’s sports complex, which be finished by the end of 2026; and Madar Mall, a new family entertainment destination that is on track to be completed by the end of 2028.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said,“We continue to see impressive resilience in the Sharjah real estate market, which has a well-earned reputation for stability backed by the kind of transformational communities that developers such as Arada are delivering.”

Aljada spans 24 million square feet and features more than 25,000 residential units, as well as extensive retail, sports, wellness, hospitality, office and education amenities. Already home to over 20,000 people, the community is located within minutes of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road and Sharjah International Airport.