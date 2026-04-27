KUWAIT CITY - Deputy Director General for Planning and Projects at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Saad Al-Otaibi confirmed the successful implementation of the Kuwait International Airport operational plan, stressing that it is proceeding in a smooth, professional and efficient manner.

In an interview with Kuwait TV, Al-Otaibi disclosed that flights resumed early Sunday morning and the trial operation is ongoing — at 10 percent capacity with 40 flights (20 departures and 20 arrivals), compared to 400 flights daily before Feb 28. He said PACA approved the plan to resume operations at the airport and reopen the airspace effective Sunday, following its closure on Feb 28.

He revealed that the plan was developed in coordination with the concerned authorities and partners at the airport, including the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait General Administration of Customs, Kuwait Fire Force, Ministry of Health, Kuwait Airways — the national carrier, and Jazeera Airways.

He added that flights are operated smoothly and efficiently, as per the directive of Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali Al-Sabah and under the close monitoring of PACA Director General Sheikh Hamoud Al-Sabah.

On the other hand, acting Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Airways Captain Abdulwahab Al-Shatti congratulated the Kuwaiti people, particularly the travelers, on the reopening of airspace and resumption of operations at the airport, specifically Terminal Four (T4), where four flights departed to Egypt, Beirut, Oman and Manila. In a televised statement, Al-Shatti disclosed that the management of the airlines adopted the plan for passengers arriving at the airport, in cooperation with PACA. He stated that this plan was announced on social media.

“Upon arrival, passengers must proceed to the parking areas for disembarkation and security checks, then to the jetway, and finally, to the airport. The companions of passengers are banned inside the airport for security reasons, to avoid overcrowding and to prevent unnecessary gatherings in certain areas,” he added.

Chief Government Affairs Officer at Jazeera Airways Eng. Nasser Al-Obaid said “the feeling of reopening the airspace and resuming airport operations is indescribable, as it signifies return to normalcy. I extend my gratitude to the members of our Armed Forces who exerted tremendous efforts to protect the nation and ensure our safety. I also thank the authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which kept us connected to the world. Our operations were transferred to Saudi Arabia, which opened its airports without conditions or restrictions.” He added that the current procedures of the airways, implemented in coordination with PACA, Civil Defense and Ministry of Interior, include operating six flights, compared to the previous 60 flights daily, or 10 percent of capacity.

“The number of flights will increase in the coming period. This week, we will operate 48 flights to 10 destinations,” he revealed. He pointed out that the goal of reopening the airspace and resuming airport operations is to instill a sense of security, just as a citizen enters a supermarket and finds the shelves full of goods, feeling safe and secure. “The operational procedures that were implemented are sufficient and intensive. They were taken in coordination with PACA, in order to take precautions in case there is a risk. On this basis, operations were restored, and the sound of the airport, which we missed, returned,” he concluded.

Earlier, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib, carried out inspection tours to monitor the security preparations for the resumption of airport operations and assess the level of security readiness and arrangements for passenger arrivals and departures. He also conducted a maritime inspection tour of several Coast Guard sites to follow-up on the decision to allow fishing and recreational boats to sail, and assess the field readiness. On Saturday, Major General Al- Wuhaib affirmed that the ministry has developed a comprehensive plan to secure operations at Kuwait International Airport.

He said the plan focuses on intensifying security presence, enhancing performance efficiency, and utilizing all available resources to ensure a smooth and safe passenger experience. According to an official statement issued by the ministry, Major General Al- Wuhaib said these remarks following a tour he conducted at Kuwait International Airport. Major General Al-Wuhaib emphasized that the current phase requires a high level of security readiness. He highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts, raising the level of preparedness, and strengthening field coordination among the various units.

During the tour, Major General Al- Wuhaib met with senior officials and personnel of the Ports Security Sector and conveyed the greetings of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. He highlighted Sheikh Fahad Al- Yousef’s commitment to ensuring the readiness of the security system at airports and enhancing the efficiency of security procedures.

This is aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and the quick processing of passenger transactions without compromising security screening requirements. Major General Al-Wuhaib reviewed the workflow in the arrival and departure halls, the readiness of the passport control departments, security inspection procedures, and the measures in place to regulate passenger flow. Upon his arrival, Major General Al- Wuhaib was received by Assistant Undersecretary for Supporting Security Services, Major General Ali Al-Adwani. It is worth highlighting that the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) recently announced the reopening of airspace at the airport starting Sunday, April 26, following a temporary and precautionary closure since February 28 due to regional developments and Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Major General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib also conducted a maritime inspection tour of several Coast Guard sites. According to another official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, Major General Al-Wuhaib was received by the Director General of the Coast Guard, Brigadier General (Navy) Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah. During the tour, Major General Al- Wuhaib reviewed workflow and procedures in place to regulate boat traffic, ensuring the safety of sea users and the smooth flow of maritime movement. Brigadier General Sheikh Mubarak presented modern navigational aids and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in supporting security operations and enhancing surveillance capabilities.

The tour included a visit to the Nawaf Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base on the northern island, where Major General Al-Wuhaib reviewed the progress of the new radar system tower project and its advanced capabilities for monitoring and securing maritime borders. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of readiness and strengthening field presence to ensure the optimal implementation of the decision and to safeguard public safety. Major General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib commended the efforts of Coast Guard personnel, praising their vital role in protecting Kuwait’s territorial waters and expressing his appreciation for their dedication.

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