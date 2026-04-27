Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the second phase expansions of the Ateco Pharma Egypt factory for intravenous medical solutions in Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, with investments of $10 million, bringing the project’s total investment to $60 million, as per a statement.

The inauguration took place during Madbouly’s tour of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), where he underscored the government’s focus on the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector as a strategic priority.

He said the fully automated facility, which operates in line with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) standards, reflects the state’s efforts to localize advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthen domestic production capacity.

Madbouly called for continued support for such projects to ensure sustainable production, meet the needs of public and private hospitals, and expand access to global markets.

During the visit, Waheed Ateeq, Vice Chairman of the factory’s board, outlined the details of the expansion, noting that the second phase spans 20,000 square meters. The phase creates 100 direct jobs, bringing the total workforce across both phases to 600 employees.

He added that the new expansion will produce 15 million bottles annually, increasing the factory’s total capacity to 50 million bottles of intravenous solutions per year across polyethylene and polypropylene types.

Ateeq said the facility utilizes advanced blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology and complies with good manufacturing practices (GMP), aligning with global industry standards.

For his part, SCZONE's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the project is the first and largest of its kind within the SCZONE, aimed at reducing reliance on imports of critical intravenous solutions while supporting exports to more than 13 markets across the Arab world, Africa, and Latin America.

He added that the company’s expansion reflects the strength of the business environment within the SCZONE, supported by advanced infrastructure, investor-focused facilities, and streamlined digital services through a one-stop shop system.