Saudi-based Jabal Omar Development Company has announced that it has won the licence from the kingdom's Ministry of Tourism to operate the third and final tower of Rotana Hotel, which is part of Phase Four of the Jabal Omar project in Makkah.

The Rotana Jabal Omar Hotel spans across three towers comprising 655 rooms and suites, said Jabal Omar Development Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The tower comprises 205 rooms and suites, in addition to three restaurants, a cafe, meeting rooms, and a health club.

It is also connected to a commercial centre featuring 16,000 sq m of leasable space and 131 parking spaces.

The operation of the third tower of the Rotana Hotel is expected to have a positive financial impact on Jabal Omar's revenues during the second quarter, it added.

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