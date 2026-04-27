Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh mulled over expansion plans by AJE Group in the country during a meeting attended by Peru’s Ambassador to Egypt, as per a statement.

AJE Group's current investments in Egypt are estimated at around $60 million, with the group aiming to boost it to $150 million by 2030, as part of a broader strategy centered on expanding its portfolio across hydration products, water, energy drinks, and soft drinks through brands such as Big Cola, Volt, and Cielo.

The group also outlined plans to establish an integrated water production, processing, and bottling plant spanning around 50,000 square meters, with initial investments estimated at $20 million. The project is expected to rely on access to natural water sources, with the company currently exploring suitable locations to support its expansion.

Saleh said the ministry is prioritizing the attraction of high-quality investments in productive sectors, particularly the food and beverage industry, given its role in increasing local manufacturing, boosting value-added output, and supporting export growth.

He also added that the ministry is ready to cooperate with the group to ease the required procedures for establishing an integrated investment zone and determining the suitable sites, where water wells are available, for setting up its future projects.

The minister also emphasized the importance of fast-tracking implementation and maintaining close coordination to ensure the timely rollout of new investments, in line with the state’s strategy to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen private sector participation in economic activity.

Founded in 1988, AJE Group operates in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Asia, and Africa, with a portfolio of around 10 global beverage brands covering soft drinks, energy drinks, water, and hydration products.