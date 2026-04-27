Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, is issuing treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 90 billion on Sunday, April 26th, 2026, to finance the state’s budget deficit.

According to the central bank’s website, the offering is divided into two tranches. The first tranche is valued at EGP 50 billion with a maturity of 91 days, while the second tranche amounts to EGP 40 billion with a maturity of 273 days.

The government relies on treasury bills and bonds with varying maturities as part of its borrowing strategy, with state-owned banks among the largest investors in these instruments.