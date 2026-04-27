Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate market has demonstrated strong performance as 5,154 real estate transactions worth QR20.976bn were registered in the last year (January to December).

Compared to 2024 this shows an impressive surge of 45 percent annually in real estate transactions and 44 percent increase in the total value. The month of May registered the highest trading movement of the year amounting to QR2.518bn, according to data released by Ministry of Justice.

Qatar’s real estate market witnessed in the first quarter (January to March) of last year deals worth QR4.097bn, second quarter (April to June) QR6.028bn, third quarter (July to September) QR4.491bn, and fourth quarter (October to December) QR6.356bn.

The real estate trading in 2025 showed its strongest performance in October with 571 transactions, then May (565 transactions) and November (530 transactions). 2024’s highest real estate trading occurred in January, reaching 362 transactions, followed by October 355 transactions, and then February 350 transactions.

With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors. The real estate market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that has turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities

Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make the country more attractive to for businesses and creating a welcoming environment for investors.

The real estate market index for 2025 revealed that Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Daayen municipalities were found to be the most active in terms of financial value. Doha Municipality transactions reached QR8.622bn in the last year. While Al Rayyan Municipality ranked second with QR5.805bn and Al Daayen ranked was third with the value of transactions amounting to QR2.288bn.

A Wakra Municipality recorded QR1.933bn realty transactions value followed by Umm Slal, Al Khor and Thakhira, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya municipalities which saw QR1.426bn, QR505m, QR381m, and QR12.936m respectively in the period in review.

During 2025, in case of the number of properties sold, the most active municipalities were Doha (28%), Al Rayyan (27%) and Al Wakrah (15%).

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR851 in Doha, QR546 in Al Daayen, QR456 in Al Rayyan, QR468 in Al Wakrah, QR443 in Umm Slal, QR386 in Al Khor and Thakhira, QR258 in Al Shamal, and QR173 in Al Sheehaniya municipalities. Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR433 in Doha, QR252 in Al Wakrah, QR325 in Al Rayyan, QR280 in Umm Slal, QR329 in Al Al Daayen, and QR146 in Al Khor and Thakhira, QR146 in Al Shamal and QR118 in Al Sheehaniya.

According to the area index in the last year the indices show that the most active municipalities in real estate trading movement were Al Rayyan (33%), Doha (25%), followed by Al Wakrah (13%) of the total transactions.

The trading revealed that the value of ten properties/real estate’s for 2025 were registered showing seven properties in Doha, one in each Al Rayyan, Al Daayen and Al Wakra municipalities.

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

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