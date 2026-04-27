Egypt - SIAC Developments has signed a series of strategic partnerships and memoranda of understanding with specialized companies to advance its flagship Rewaya project in Sheikh Zayed City.

The agreements include collaborations with Vodafone Egypt and E Power, alongside MoUs with SIAC Asset & Facility Management, NatGas, and Active Brains Consulting Group. These partnerships aim to embed telecommunications, energy, facility management, and engineering consultancy services into the project from its earliest development stages.

Spanning approximately 17 feddans, the Rewaya project carries total investments estimated at EGP 5bn. Located on Al Nozha Street in Sheikh Zayed, it is planned as a residential community supported by integrated infrastructure and services.

Nahla Al-Ebeiary, Managing Director of SIAC Developments, said the partnerships reflect the company’s strategy of incorporating specialized expertise into project planning and execution. She emphasized that early coordination with service providers is designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure long-term asset management.

Under the agreements, Vodafone Egypt will deliver telecommunications infrastructure, including connectivity and digital systems. E Power will oversee electrical infrastructure, while NatGas will study and potentially implement gas network solutions.

SIAC Asset & Facility Management will manage post-construction operations, including maintenance and property management, while Active Brains Consulting Group (ABCG) will provide engineering consultancy and quality control services during construction.

According to the company, construction is progressing on schedule. The development will feature a mix of residential units—including apartments, duplexes, and twin villas—with a significant portion of the land allocated to open spaces and shared amenities.

SIAC Developments noted that Rewaya forms part of its broader expansion strategy in West Cairo, building on its portfolio of residential and mixed-use projects.

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