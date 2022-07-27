DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 344 sales transactions worth AED1.09 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED405.08 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED366.51 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 288 villas and apartments worth AED743.31 million, and 56 land plots worth AED346.25 million, while mortgages included 68 villas and apartments worth AED227.82 million and 30 land plots valued at AED177.26 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.



