Dubai's real estate market recorded 510 sales transactions worth AED1.36 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 210 mortgage deals totalling AED1.95 billion, and 30 gift deals amounting to AED165.56 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 446 villas and apartments worth AED949.04 million, and 64 land plots worth AED411.67 million.

The mortgages included 188 villas and apartments worth AED1.71 billion and 22 land plots valued at AED236.22 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.4 billion.