Dubai's real estate market recorded 613 sales transactions worth AED1.82 billion on Wednesday, in addition to 103 mortgage deals totalling AED975.3 million, and 26 gift deals amounting to AED915 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 544 villas and apartments worth AED1.16 billion, and 69 land plots worth AED656.79 million.

The mortgages included 87 villas and apartments worth AED828.99 million and 16 land plots valued at AED146.31 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.7 billion.